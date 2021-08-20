iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 696,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 433,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.63.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.