iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.55

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.55 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 104722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
