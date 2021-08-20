iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.55

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.55 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 104722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.