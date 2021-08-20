iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

