iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 116,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,197. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.