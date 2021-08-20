iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

