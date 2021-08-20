iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $260.86. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,182. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $264.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.