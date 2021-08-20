iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,756,000 after buying an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

