iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.31. 4,657,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.