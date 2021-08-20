iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.50. 264,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.