iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
XIU stock opened at C$30.83 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$23.26 and a 52-week high of C$31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.71.
