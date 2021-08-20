iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,112,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 33,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.31.

