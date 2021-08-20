Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $44.81 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

