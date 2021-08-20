Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $159,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,600. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

