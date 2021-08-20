Islay Capital Management LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

BC opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.36. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

