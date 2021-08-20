Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $104,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $1,354,403. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.