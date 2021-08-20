Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.78.

NYSE:DGX opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

