IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ISENF opened at $1.60 on Friday. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.