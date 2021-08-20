IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ISENF opened at $1.60 on Friday. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06.
About IsoEnergy
