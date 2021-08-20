IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday.

Shares of IWGFF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. IWG has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

