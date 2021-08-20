J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up about 1.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,250. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.51.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

