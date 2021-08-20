Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.