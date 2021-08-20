Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

