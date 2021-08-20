James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $538.05

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.05 ($7.03) and traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.42). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.42), with a volume of 27,533 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 539.33.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

