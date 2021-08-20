Jared L. Landaw Purchases 3,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) VP Jared L. Landaw acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TAST stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $199.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

