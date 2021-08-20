Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $122.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

