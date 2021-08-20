Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.400-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.31.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $122.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
