Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.33 ($136.86).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -160.03. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

