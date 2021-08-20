Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.33 ($136.86).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -160.03. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

