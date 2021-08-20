Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SFL in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

SFL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

