Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ESSA Pharma Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

