Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UWM Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UWM in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

