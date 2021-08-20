Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prudential plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.