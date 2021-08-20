Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
TGI opened at $17.47 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Triumph Group
Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.
