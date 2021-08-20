Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGI. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

TGI opened at $17.47 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.