Jeffrey Stoops Sells 37,278 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $359.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.57. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $361.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.21.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Further Reading: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.