Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 13,339 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,294,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

