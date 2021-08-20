JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc Purchases 2,050 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,210 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $21,763.80.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,235.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 750 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,257.50.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 880 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,799.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,033 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $6,394.27.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 246 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $3,624.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,182 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $7,139.28.

On Monday, July 19th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. JMP Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JMP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

