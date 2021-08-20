JMP Securities Trims Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price to $12.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. dropped their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Root stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. Root has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

