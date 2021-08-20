John Ciolek Buys 10,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 252,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,169.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Ciolek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

NYSE NGL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

