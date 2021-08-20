John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHSC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

