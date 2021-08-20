Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.26. The stock had a trading volume of 251,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

