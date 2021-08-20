Jon Imperato Sells 2,500 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 111.4% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 616,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,923,000 after buying an additional 324,770 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

