Joseph Stilwell Purchases 8,517 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,519.11.

NYSE KFS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

