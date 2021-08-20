JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 618

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLND. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

BLND stock opened at GBX 514.60 ($6.72) on Monday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter bought 39,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,215 shares of company stock worth $29,041,298.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

