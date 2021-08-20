JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $340.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.64.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $288.67 on Tuesday. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $290.39. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

