JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $396.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.