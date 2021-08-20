JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 385

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 336.80 ($4.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 79,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

