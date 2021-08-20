JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 2.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 246,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 75,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.