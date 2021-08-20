JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.71. 1,881,506 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72.

