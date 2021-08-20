Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to £121.40 ($158.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,797 ($88.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,390.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

