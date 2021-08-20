Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Shares of Kaspien stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $40.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

