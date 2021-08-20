Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $224.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.08. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

