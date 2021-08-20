Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €233.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on zooplus in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

ZO1 opened at €390.20 ($459.06) on Tuesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a fifty-two week high of €398.20 ($468.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €283.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.37.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

