Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 15,150 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $26.54 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03.

